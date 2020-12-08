JAKL Beer Works aims to serve up variety in Middletown

Amanda Parrish

Middletown Transcript

Andrew Kulp has never liked to drink the same beer twice. His interests have always varied. As he is opening his own microbrewery, he doesn’t want to serve the same brew more than once.

JAKL Beer Works is set to open in late winter 2021 at 128 Patriot Drive, Suites 11 and 12, west of Royal Farms, in Middletown, as a “small-batch craft brewery for the every man,” owner Kulp said.

“We feel there is a highly effective conversation starter. We always say beer is like a social lubricant. Our goal is to have our brewery be a community meeting place. A lot like a tavern, but much more family friendly and pet friendly,” he said. “We really want it to be a [place where people can come and talk and enjoy each other's company over a high quality small-batch craft beverage.”

Kulp said he plans to have a rotating selection of beers that will be “reliably delicious” but the beer will vary.

“I don't like the idea of customers coming in and not having an idea of what they are going to find. I would like to have certain styles on tap all the time. A couple IPAs, something dark, or something out there and experimental. I want a reliable tap list.” he said. “For somebody that likes dark beer, there will always be a dark beer on tap. It might be different than from a month ago but it's going to be something their palate likes.”

The owner said the brewery will have a small selection of "value-focused beers” that will be similar to a traditional beer for customers who might not like IPAs or other craft beers. The beers will be lighter in flavor and cost around $3 a pint.

At some point, he wants to explore crafting non-beer beverages, such as mead, an alcoholic beverage made with honey and water, then fermented with yeast.

Kulp said they will not produce any food in-house, but they will bring in food trucks and caterers a couple of times a week. Because they won’t serve their own food, patrons will be encouraged to bring food from other local businesses with them.

The space

The craft brewery will have 4,000 square feet of indoor space that will seat about 66 people and 11,000 square feet of outdoor seating area that will have picnic tables. Play sets and slides will also be outside for something to occupy children while their parents enjoy a beer.

Kulp said he wants there to be live music once a week eventually, but that would come much later after they open.

As of now, he expects the business to open in February or March, but it could change if the pandemic delays its opening. He wants to have a soft opening to start, but then have a grand opening when “things are closer to normal.”

More information about JAKL Beer Works can be found at jaklbeerworks.com, by calling 610-442-0878 or emailing andrew@jaklbeerworks.com.