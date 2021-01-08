Board It Up’s Celeste Bevans leaves healthcare field during pandemic to pursue passion

Celeste Bevans worked in the healthcare field for three decades, most recently working on the frontline of the pandemic in Philadelphia since March. But being on the frontlines made her rethink what she wanted to do with her life.

Feeling overwhelmed with the work she was doing, the Middletown resident decided to quit her career in June to pursue her passion of woodworking and open a small business.

“For me, it has been a blessing, being in the middle of all of that and jumping out with the leap of faith, I feel so much more successful now in business, than I did in 30 years of healthcare,” she said.

Board It Up opened in October and is run out of Bevans’ home, selling custom homemade wood decor, such as picture frames, stove covers, home accents and cornhole boards. The business is only online right now, but Bevans plans to host in-person workshops once it is safe to do so.

The workshops will teach classes of up to 10 people how to use power tools and make some of the items Bevans sells. Sessions will last about three hours.

“I turned it into more of an empowerment type of workshop,” she said. “They are bonding types of workshops. A lot of my customers get together to make the products, they walk out as friends, and they walk out with a skill.”

Prior to opening her Middletown business, Bevans was conducting similar workshops in Pennsylvania as a hobby, but during the summer she started to take it more seriously.

But making the jump out of healthcare was not easy for her.

“[I was] wanting a whole different environment, and wanting to be home with the family and making this more of a family oriented type of business.” Bevans said, “I was afraid. I was making good money in healthcare. It was a calling, but [it’s] not anymore.”

While making a dramatic career change during a pandemic has been hard, she hopes it inspires others to make the same jump she did.

Until it is safe to have workshops in person, Bevans has online tutorials on her YouTube channel Celeste Bevans, featuring videos on how to make a do-it-yourself cornhole board, how to use power tools, how to make stove covers and more.

More information can be found on the Board it Up Workshop Facebook page, on its Instagram @boarditupworkshop or by emailing boarditupllc@gmail.com.