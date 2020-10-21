Classic horror weekend: Everett Theatre to show 'Psycho' and 'More American Graffiti'

Everett Theatre will show two classic horror films from the 60s and 70s this weekend.

"Psycho" will screen Saturday at 7: 30 p.m. and "More American Graffiti" follows on Sunday at 3:00pm.

All audience members have to wear masks when entering and leaving the theater, putting space between seated groups and keeping safe distances in lines. The theater usually seats more than 400 people, but due to capacity limits, only 100 tickets per night will be on sale.

Tickets for each showing are $5 and can be purchased at everetttheatre.com.