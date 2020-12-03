Everett Theatre screening four films for the holidays

Delaware News Desk

Delawareans seeking to fill their weekends with festive cheer will discover numerous holiday classics on the silver screen at Middletown’s historic Everett Theatre throughout the month of December.

The Everett’s holiday program kicks off Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m., with the heartwarming classic movie “Miracle on 34th Street,” winner of three Academy Awards, starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn and Natalie Wood. The film tells the story of man by the name of Kris Kringle who delights department store shoppers by his claims to be Santa Claus; however, it takes a court case to prove his authenticity.

“The Polar Express” will show on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Starring Tom Hanks, directed by Robert Zemeckis, and nominated for three Academy Awards, the film is an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

In what has become a cherished Everett holiday movie tradition, patrons will have the unique opportunity to view a 35mm film projection of the holiday classic motion picture “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Frank Capra, 1946’s perennial Christmas classic film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who dedicates his life to helping others, but requires the help of his guardian angel to discover how different his community would be if he had not been born. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.

With the advancement of digital-cinema technology through the last decade, nearly all of the world’s cinemas have retired their motion picture film equipment and converted to digital projection. The Everett installed a modern digital projection system in 2014 but retained its original pre-war 35mm film projectors. In doing so, the Everett remains but one of but a handful of theaters across the nation equipped to feature truly authentic screenings of classic films as they were meant to be shown. The light projected by the Everett Theatre’s original 35mm Simplex projectors is produced by carbon arc lamps, a light-source very near the color temperature of sunlight and thereby ideal for presenting a motion picture film in its most natural light. The annual holiday showing of It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the very few occasions in which the Everett Theatre’s original 1938 projectors are operated.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will show on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo, it’s Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark’s continual bad luck is worsened by obnoxious house guests as his plans for a big family Christmas predictably turns into a big disaster. This feature is sponsored by Mint & Needle.

Ticket info

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.everetttheatre.com or the box office at 47 W. Main St., Middletown. Admission is $5.