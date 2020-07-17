Smith heading to Las Vegas for Miss Earth USA

MIDDLETOWN -- Since she was 15 years old, Shannon Smith has been in the pageant circuit, from Miss Delaware Teen USA to Miss Delmarva. Now at 30 years old, she is participating in her last competition: Miss Earth USA.

A lifelong Middletown resident, Smith will compete in the Elite Miss Earth USA pageant in Las Vegas in January, representing the Mid-Atlantic region. She was named Miss Mid-Atlantic March 21.

“I wanted my last pageant to be big and be something I worked hard for,” she said. “I have learned a lot about saving the earth, I have grown a lot myself.”

Miss Earth USA provides a platform for women to voice the importance of environmental responsibility, while featuring their fashion, media and leadership. Smith will be up against 15 women in the elite division for ages 26 to 38.

Laura Clark, director of Miss Earth USA, said in a press release she wants the contestants to be leaders in their communities.

“Sometimes, these acts will include a runway, evening gown, swimsuit or television appearance. Most of the time, you will see us doing work, learning about our world, and using this platform to encourage others,” Clark said.

Smith said everyone had to do a “Think Global. Act Local” project focused on making their local communities an environmentally better place. Hers focused on helping parents teach their children about “going green.”

“Often, kids mimic what their parents see and do so my platform was to bring awareness to parents,” she said.

Smith held a park cleanup and presentation at Battery Park in New Castle on reducing, reusing and recycling, which focused on using less water and reducing carbon emissions. She gave each person a reusable bag that included food, compostable dishes, hand sanitizer, metal straws and reusable water bottles.

The pageant was originally scheduled for Aug. 6-8 but has been postponed until January due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Smith will be interviewed about her platform and take part in preliminary swimsuit and evening gown contests.

This will be Smith’s last pageant because she wants to focus on her business Smith Stylez — a salon at 9 S. Broad St. in Middletown.

She has participated in Miss Delaware Teen USA, Sunburst Beauty Pageant, Delaware Cinderella Pageant, Miss Peach Blossom, Miss Delmarva, Miss Patriotic, Miss Ultimate Beauty of America and Miss Earth USA.