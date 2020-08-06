Masonic Charities donate to Canines Assisting Service Heroes

Delaware News Desk

Masonic Charities of Delaware contributed $5,000 to the Canines Assisting Service Heroes program of Kent County Chapter 850, Vietnam Veterans of America.

The presentation was made by Charities board President S. Curtis Cole at the Masonic Lodge, Dover. He was accompanied by Fred Roland, past president of the Masonic charity.

“This check will go a long way toward helping veterans disabled in service to our nation,” said Chapter 850 President Joe Startt. “We are grateful to the wonderful people and organizations who support this project.”

Certified trainers at Riedel K-9, Middletown, work with the dogs for more than a year to assist veterans with mobility issues, visual and hearing impairment, seizures, diabetes, PTSD, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and other physical/mental disabilities.

Not every dog is able to master the training; some “wash out” to good homes.

For more on the CASH program, email cmbmap@verizon.net or call 632-8510.