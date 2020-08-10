ChristianaCare Newark Campus one of nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals

Delaware News Desk

ChristianaCare was ranked as one of the nation’s Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek and national nonprofit Leapfrog the hospital announced Aug. 6.

ChristianaCare was the only Delaware hospital selected, and one of few in the Delaware Valley selected, receiving the highest grade of “A.” In announcing the rankings, Newsweek noted ChristianaCare is part of an “elite group demonstrating excellence in maternal care” and that choosing the right maternity hospital is “key to achieving that all-important outcome” of protecting the health of the mother and baby.

“At ChristianaCare, we are guided by our values, love and excellence, and we have filled the Center for Women’s & Children’s Health with both,” said President and CEO Janice E. Nevin. “This recognition by Newsweek is a testament to the expert care that our caregivers provide to more than 6,000 babies and their families each year. We’ve continued to deliver that great care — even during the COVID-19 pandemic, as we opened one of the most advanced facilities in the country for women and children. We are transforming care in the communities we serve.”

A panel of medical and nursing experts identified hospitals with low rates of cesarean section, episiotomy and early elective deliveries, and that follow protocols to protect mothers and babies. Of the 231 hospitals selected for the honor, ChristianaCare is among the top five delivering hospitals by volume, delivering more than 6,000 babies annually.

ChristianaCare recently opened the Center for Women’s & Children’s Health, an eight-story, approximately 400,000-square-foot tower at Christiana Hospital, at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus.

The center is designed to support and enhance up-to-date, evidence-based models of care, with improved integration of services and the space to offer patient-centered care for mothers, babies and families.

The new center includes a neonatal intensive care unit featuring private rooms with sleep-in space for families. It’s one of the only hospitals in the U.S. to provide “couplet care” in the NICU, keeping the mother and baby together even if they both require medical care.

Other features at the center include new and expanded labor and delivery suites; private rooms for mothers and families after delivery; a spacious, multi-level Ronald McDonald Room to support families with infants who are in intensive care; expanded OB-GYN emergency services area and new labor lounge; separate admitting and discharge areas for the convenience of patients; a family rooftop garden that provides spaces for play and relaxation; and sibling play spaces with interactive displays and artwork, and open community.

The center is also designed to support ChristianaCare’s focus on wellness and on reducing the serious and complex problems of infant mortality, neonatal abstinence syndrome, maternal mortality and postpartum depression.

For more, visit christianacare.org.

The ChristianaCare Center for Women’s & Children’s Health is an eight-story, approximately 400,000-square-foot tower at Christiana Hospital, at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. The center is designed to support and enhance the most up-to-date, evidence-based models of care, with improved integration of services and the space to offer innovative patient-centered care for mothers, babies and families.