DEMEC donates $250K for customer relief during COVID crisis

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation board of directors voted at the recent board meeting to donate $250,000 to provide additional relief to customers facing hardship during the COVID pandemic.

DEMEC’s member communities unanimously decided at the beginning of the pandemic to avoid shutoffs and late fees for customers struggling to pay their utility bills.

“This is another step we can take to help customers during their greatest time of need,” said DEMEC President and CEO Patrick McCullar. “It is a great example of the power of community joint action, coming together to help customers meet their essential needs during this difficult time.”

The $250,000 donation will be split among DEMEC’s eight member communities to enhance their current customer assistance funds. As members of Delaware’s only joint action agency, DEMEC members benefit from shared resources that help keep costs low and more money in their communities to enhance customers’ quality of life.

“We know many customers are struggling to make ends meet,” said DEMEC Board Chair Morris Deputy. “Every community wants to help their customers as much as possible. This donation allows us to assist more customers facing hardships during this pandemic.”

Customers of DEMEC’s eight member communities can reach out to their local utilities for more information on how to apply for assistance.

For contact information and more on DEMEC, visit publicpowerde.com.