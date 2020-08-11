Southern New Castle County Rotary donates to Neighborhood House

Delaware News Desk

Members of the Southern New Castle County Rotary Club recently donated food and personal supplies to the Neighborhood House in Middletown.

Club members purchased and organized 10 bags of personal, baby and hygiene supplies, as well as almost 500 pounds of food, through a grant provided by District 7630 of Rotary International. The need for these items has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club currently meets at 8 a.m. alternating Tuesdays via Zoom.

For more, call 378-0159.