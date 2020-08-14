Daytime lane, shoulder closures for bridge inspection

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced daytime lane and shoulder closures on the bridge on U.S. Route 301/Route 896 Summit Bridge Road, between Choptank Road and Red Lion Road, Bear, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18, for the Bridge Management Section to inspect the bridge.

The right lane and shoulder will be closed northbound on U.S. Route 301/Route 896. After the inspectors have inspected that side of the bridge; they will proceed to close the southbound right lane and shoulder on U.S. Route 301/Route 896.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.