Middletown student awarded $1,500 America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship

Recent Middletown High School graduate Kaia Klotzbuecher was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America's Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

In the fall, Klotzbuecher will study conservation at University of Delaware.

“We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities. Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education,” said Amy Simpson, community engagement manager, Bayer Fund.

The future of agriculture relies on young people like Klotzbuecher to fill thousands of jobs in various fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications and finance. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides 352 scholarships nationwide to support student’s post high school agriculture education.

Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. WIth support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For more, visit americasfarmers.com.

America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students, and public schools across rural America. Other programs include America’s Farmers Grow Communities and America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education. For more, visit americasfarmers.com.