Local students graduate from Widener University

Delaware News Desk

More than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees this year from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, including several local students.

Of Bear, Stephanie Carr graduated with a Bachelor of Science in allied health from Widener's Center for Extended Learning; Nadine Lindsay graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice post-master's from Widener's School of Nursing; Adam Parker graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Widener's College of Arts & Sciences; and Brianna Shumate graduated with a Master of social work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions.

Of Middletown, Miranda Carter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Widener's School of Nursing; John Dunbar graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting from Widener's School of Business Administration; Israel Lopez-Gonzalez graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Widener's School of Engineering; Alexandra Schofield graduated with a Master of Social Work from Widener's School of Human Service Professions; and Katelyn Sterling graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Widener's School of Human Service Professions.