UDel Cooperative Extension offering gardening, nutrition webinars

The University of Delaware New Castle County Cooperative Extension and the Delaware Master Gardeners will offer two gardening webinars via Zoom.

“Vegetable Gardening: From Fall through Winter,” set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27, will teach participants about the Delaware climate, which is hospitable to a cold season garden. Learn which vegetables like fall and winter; some even make it through to the following spring. Beat the calendar and eat homegrown vegetables in early March. Register at bit.ly/3aM2QCJ.

“Sodium: Absence Makes the Heart Grow Stronger” is set for noon Aug. 28. Reducing sodium in the diet is one way to help manage high blood pressure. This program provides participants with tools to reduce sodium in meal preparation through better grocery shopping strategies and making better selections when dining out. Register at bit.ly/2QeJxsh.

