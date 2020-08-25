Local students graduate from Cedar Crest College

Delaware News Desk

Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, celebrated its 150th commencement ceremony Aug. 15 on the steps of Blaney Hall, conferring degrees on several local students: of Bear, Nyla Ngegba, who earned a Bachelor of Science in forensic science & biology, and Haley Triolo, who earned a Masters of Art Therapy; of Middletown, Gary Crouch, who earned a Bachelor of Science in public health, and Isabella Savino, who earned a Bachelor of Science in genetic engineering.