‘Eating Smart, Moving More’ online course begins Sept. 14

Delaware News Desk

The University of Delaware’s New Castle County Cooperative Extension will host the free, online, six-session “Eating Smart, Moving More” course, held at 3 p.m. Mondays beginning Sept. 14 via Zoom.

Participants can learn healthy eating habits and cooking for less; saving money at the grocery store; keeping food safe; being active; preparing tasty foods; and planning meals.

To register and receive the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3bQ3ZKf.

For more, email doliver@udel.edu.