New Castle County offering options for last-minute tax bill payments

Delaware News Desk

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael Smith, announced on Sept. 24 special arrangements for people seeking to make their property tax payments.

While the New Castle County Government Center will not be open to the public, a drive-up will be set up where taxpayers are able drop-off their payments without getting out of the vehicle.

This service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, at the New Castle County Government Center, 87 Read's Way. Tax payments must be received by NCC no later than Sept. 30.

Other payment methods include third-party vendor Paymentus, to pay using credit cards, debit cards or e-check services from a checking account with no fee; online at nccde.org, under “Online Tax and Sewer Payments”; by phone to 877-225-7351; by U.S. Mail, no cash, to P.O. Box 782888 Philadelphia, PA 19178-2888; via banking institution with an electronic payment to New Castle County at PO Box 782888, Philadelphia, PA 19178-2888; and the 24-hour drop box in the front of the Government Center.

County residents are reminded to put their account number on payment information for it to be applied timely and accurately.

Cash payments will be accepted, however county officials are discouraging cash payments, as change is not available while the building is closed. Any over payments will be applied to the account as a credit toward future bills.

During the drop-off environment, traffic could be heavy, and residents should anticipate long lines. This is an opportunity for customers to bring their payments to the building, while remaining safe in their cars during the entire experience.

For concerns, taxpayers can call 395-5340 and speak to someone in the Treasury department. Due to the anticipated high call volume, increasing through Sept. 30, Treasury also encourages people to reach out by sending an email to treasury@newcastlede.gov.