UD New Castle County Cooperative Extension to host savings, budget webinar

Delaware News Desk

The University of Delaware New Castle County Extension, along with the Delaware Community Reinvestment Action Council and its Delaware Money School, will hold the “Tips and Strategies for Saving on a Tight Budget” webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 online.

The workshop will provide those who want to begin or strengthen a savings plan with the tools they need to do so. The webinar will also discuss simple techniques to “find money” to save, where to put savings and identify motivators that will help participants save.

Register at bit.ly/2G6VsXM.