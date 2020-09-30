Dutch Neck Road to close for bridge work

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge on Dutch Neck Road, between Port Penn and Reedy Point roads, Middletown, from 7 a.m. Oct. 19 to 3:30 Nov. 27, for replacement of the bridge deck.

Eastbound motorists will continue onto Port Penn Road eastbound, turn left onto Route 9 northbound, turn left onto Reedy Point Road and back onto Dutch Neck Road. Southbound motorists will continue on Route 9 southbound and turn right onto Port Penn Road and then turn right onto Dutch Neck Road.

Residents will always have access to their homes, but may need to take the posted detour route.

Detour signage has been posted.