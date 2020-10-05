BenchMark Physical Therapy opens Milford outpatient clinic

Delaware News Desk

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its third location in Delaware, an outpatient clinic in Milford, at 28263 Lexus Way, Unit 12, on Oct. 5, offering outpatient orthopedic physical therapy including manual therapy, injury prevention, return-to-performance and total joint replacement programs.

Appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The clinic can be reached at 503-7607.

Clinic director Ryan Tezak earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Clarkson University. He received a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from West Virginia University, where he was a four-year baseball player.

His special interests include sports and orthopedic-related injuries, manual therapy and return-to-sport and prior level of functional activities

Tezak is joined on the clinic’s staff by Ryan Grube, who has more than 20 years of physical therapy experience.

Grube has a master’s degree in physical therapy from Thomas Jefferson University and a master’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Penn State University. He is certified in functional movement systems and in selective functional movement assessment and is a certified kettlebell instructor.

BenchMark also has Delaware clinics in Georgetown and Millsboro.

Part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, BenchMark PT offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

For more, visit benchmarkpt.com.