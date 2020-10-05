County Executive Meyer to parents: ‘Add COVID testing to back-to-school list’

Delaware News Desk

With students at five school districts returning to school later in October, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced a ramped-up testing schedule to make it easy for students in New Castle County to get tested before they return to school.

The testing locations include schools from Appoquinimink, Christina, Colonial, Red Clay, and New Castle County Vo-Tech School Districts. While all returning students are encouraged to get tested, the sites are open to the public.

Testing is also available at Walgreens, state service centers and numerous other medical providers. To register for testing, visit delaware.curativeinc.com.

“Ongoing testing and rigorous monitoring for COVID-19 is a necessary element of any safe return to school buildings,” said Meyer. “It starts with making sure your children get tested before returning to school, protecting our friends and our community. Every parent should add this COVID-19 testing to their back to school lists.”

The tests are provided by Curative and are self-administered oral swabs. Results have been typically available within 72 hours. Additional sites will be added for the week of Oct. 12.

Remaining testing is set for 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Alfred Waters Middle School, 1235 Cedar Lane Road, Middletown, and Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, 2575 Glasgow Ave., Newark; Oct. 7 at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, and Alexis I. du Pont High School, 50 Hillside Road, Wilmington; Oct. 8 at Glasgow High School, 1901 S. College Ave., Newark, and Odessa High School, 570 Tony Marchio Drive, Townsend; and Oct. 9 at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive, Newark, and William Penn High School, 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle.

Testing will also be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct 10 at Conrad Schools Of Science, 201 Jackson Ave., Wilmington, and William Penn High School.

Returning students are encouraged to get tested before returning to school at these locations or at any of the permanent sites recently announced by the state available at de.gov/gettested.