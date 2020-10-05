DelDOT announces new traffic pattern on Route 141 Newport

Delaware News Desk

As part of the Route 141 Improvements, Interstate 95 Interchange to Jay Drive project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced a new traffic pattern on Route 141 north- and southbound, Newport, from 8 p.m. Oct. 9 to 6 a.m. Oct. 12.

Two lanes on Route 141 will be restored by 6 a.m. Oct. 12.

The left lane will be closed on Route 141 southbound between the on-ramp from Route 4 and the intersection at Airport Road. There will also be closure of the ramp from Route 141 southbound to I-95 northbound until 6 a.m. Oct. 13.

The contractor will also be repositioning the temporary signal at the top of the ramp from I-95 southbound to Route 141 southbound. During the nighttime operations Oct. 10 and 11, the ramp connecting I-95 southbound to Route 141 southbound will be closed. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

The left lane will be closed on Route 141 northbound between Airport Road and Newport. Access to Exit 3A to I-95 northbound will remain open to motorists.

Exit 5/I-295 Southbound to Route 141 northbound will be closed until mid-December.

Variable message boards and detour signage will be posted for motorists.