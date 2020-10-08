SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lane closures set for state Route 1, Red Lion Road

Delaware News Desk
The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the bridge over Red Lion Road on Route 1 southbound will require one lane to be open to traffic, and Route 71/Red Lion Road to be closed, from 8 p.m. Oct. 16 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19.

Residents and businesses will have access but may need to take the posted detour routes.

A detour for those going east will be posted using Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road onto Porter Road to Old Porter Road and returning to Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Westbound traffic will be the reverse, using Old Porter Road onto Porter Road onto Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and back to Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Detour signs will be posted.