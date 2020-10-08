Lane closures set for state Route 1, Red Lion Road

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the bridge over Red Lion Road on Route 1 south will require one lane to be open to traffic, and Route 71/Red Lion Road to be closed, from 8 p.m. Oct. 16 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19.

Residents and businesses will have access but may need to take the posted detour routes.

A detour for those going east will be posted using Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road onto Porter Road to Old Porter Road and returning to Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Westbound traffic will be the reverse, using Old Porter Road onto Porter Road onto Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and back to Route 71/Red Lion Road.

Detour signs will be posted.