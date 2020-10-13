Nighttime lane, daytime shoulder closures on US 40/Pulaski Highway

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced nighttime lane closures and daytime shoulder closures on U.S. Route 40/Pulaski Highway eastbound/westbound, between Wrangle Hill Road and U.S. Route 13, Bear, from Oct. 18 through late March 2021.

Closures are set for 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 40 eastbound, Sundays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on U.S. Route 40 westbound, Sundays through Fridays.

DelDOT’s contractor Greggo & Ferrara Inc. will begin construction for a pavement and rehabilitation project, which will consist of milling, patching, curb ramps in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, paving and striping.

Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts. Flaggers will also be on site to direct motorists.