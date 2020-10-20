Harpster Designs supports auction benefiting Veterans Watchmaker Initiative

Delaware News Desk

Craftsman Richard Harpster donated one of his special hand-crafted flags to an upcoming auction that will benefit the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative in Odessa as it plans for a larger facility in Middletown.

Dave Skocik, president of the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund, president of the Friends of Delaware Veterans and president of the Delaware Veterans Coalition, received the flag.

The Veterans Watchmaker Initiative trains disabled veterans to become certified watchmakers.

Harpster is a craftsman who has a waiting list for the specialized flags he creates from individual slats of wood bonded together, finished, stained, signed and given a permanent finish. Made to order in various sizes, his flags sell from several hundred to nearly a thousand dollars.

"I've known Rich for many years,” said Skocik. “He is an Army veteran who understands the value the community places on the symbol of our nation and has donated his work to military organizations, veterans, police, fire stations and other first responders. He’s one of us, but beyond that, Harpster Designs reaches out to the entire community.”