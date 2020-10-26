30th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference set for Nov. 12-13

Delaware News Desk

The 30th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference, hosted by the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, is set for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13, to be held virtually.

The conference provides a forum in which women in all levels of business can connect with resources, including educational and business opportunities, that inspire them to achieve success in professional and personal goals.

Attendees will hear from keynote presenters including Mariah Calagione, social impact leader and co-founder of Dogfish Head Brewery; Brittanie Boyd, senior vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia 76ers; and Rita Wilkins, president of Design Services LTD.

Recognized this year for their impact will be Enid Wallace-Simms, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan for the Women’s Leadership Award; and Lashanda Korley with the Trailblazer Award.

Breakout topics will include women in STEM; creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem; what women need to know to get the healthcare they need; multi-channel marketing; the effect of unemployment on women; interview skills; the struggle for women's suffrage; and diversity by design.

Registration is open at ncccc.com or call 737-4343, and tickets are available starting at $50.

Sponsorship and virtual exhibitor booth opportunities are still available to showcase company information and interactive live with attendees.