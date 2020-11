Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the U.S. Route 13 northbound ramp to Route 1 northbound, Bear, from 8 p.m. Nov. 13 to 5 a.m. Nov. 16, for guardrail work.

U.S. Route 13 northbound traffic will continue on U.S. Route 13 over the St. George's Bridge and take Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road and return to Route 1 northbound.