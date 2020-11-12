David Tate earns Certified Business Exit Consultant designation

Delaware News Desk

Diamond State Financial Group announced that David Tate recently earned the Certified Business Exit Consultant designation from the International Exit Planning Association.

The Certified Business Exit Consultant designation establishes Tate as an expert exit planner in the marketplace.

To receive the CBEC designation, Tate completed the nine-week training program that required more than 30 hours of pre-course study, 32 hours of curriculum taught by top expert instructors in their respective fields, as well as the successful completion of the final exam. As an additional requirement for the CBEC designation, Tate delivered an exit plan to an owner and submitted that plan to the IEPA’s Certification committee for review.

Tate is a registered representative and investment advisor representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc.

