New Castle County executive proposes additional police officers

Delaware News Desk

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced on Nov. 19 a proposal that will increase the authorized strength of New Castle County’s police department from 400 to 415 officers.

The proposal will be introduced in council Nov. 24.

“The passing of this ordinance is critical to the health of our department,” said Meyer. “Over the past four years, we’ve been able to develop specialized units such as the behavioral health unit, which provides benefits to our residents but removes officers from the street. This ordinance will allow us to address these staffing challenges.”

“I am extremely proud in joining my fellow Councilman, Jea Street, to serve as the primary sponsors of this timely and vitally important legislation of increasing the authorized strength of our County Police Department by 15 additional new police officer positions in our next academy,” said Councilman Bill Bell. “These additional officers will be especially [important] to our communities south of the canal as our population continues to grow.”

The additional officers will come from the 48th New Castle County Police academy class.

There are currently 368 sworn officers in New Castle County, with 22 in the current academy. Twenty-six officers have either retired or resigned in 2020 with another 64 officers meeting retirement eligibility in 2021.

Ordinance No. 20-122 can be found at bit.ly/2UI12DL.