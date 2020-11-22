Shallcross Lake Road to close for bridge repairs

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Shallcross Spillway on Shallcross Lake Road, between Route 896/Boyds Corner Road and Ruth Drive, from 7 a.m. Nov. 23 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14, for bridge repairs.

Due to heavy rainfall, the structure was damaged and needs to be repaired.

Local residents can access the area using Greylag Road to Commodore Drive to Bakersfield Drive onto Old Stagecoach Road and return to Shallcross Lake Road.

Northbound motorists will take Marl Pit Road and turn left onto U.S. 13 north and turn left onto Route 896. Southbound motorists will take Route 896 and turn right onto U.S. 13 south and turn right onto Marl Pit Road and return to Shallcross Lake Road.

Detour signage will be posted.