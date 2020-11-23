DelDOT announces road closure

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Shallcross Lake Road, the bridge over Shallcross Spillway, will be closed from state Route 896/Boyds Corner Road to Ruth Drive from 7 a.m. Nov. 23 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15, weather depending.

Due to heavy rainfall, the structure was damaged and required repair. Local residents can access the area using Greylag Road to Commodore Drive to Bakerfield Drive onto Old Stagecoach Road and return to Shallcross Lake Road.

For the northbound detour route, drivers will take Marl Pit Road and turn left onto U.S. Route 13 north and turn left onto Route 896. For the southbound detour route, drivers will take Route 896 and turn right onto Route 13 south and turn right onto Marl Pit Road and return to Shallcross Lake Road.

For information, visit delaware.gov.