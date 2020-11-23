Delmarva Christian Schools accepting applications

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Christian Schools is accepting applications for students entering pre-K through grade 12 for the 2021-22 school year.

Delmarva is also waiving the $100 application fee for applications received through Dec. 31. For those seeking information and applications, a Virtual Admissions Center has been created on the school’s website that enables guests to attend a virtual open house, schedule a personalized meeting and/or tour and learn about the school’s newly released tuition-range program all from the comfort and convenience of home.

Delmarva is open, and a member of the enrollment team is always available during the week to answer questions.

To apply, call the Milton campus at 302-684-4983 or the high school campus at 302-856-4040 or visit delmarvachristian.org.