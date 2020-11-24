DCH to offer holiday events

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Center for Horticulture will offer upcoming holiday wreath classes and a greens sale.

Holiday wreath-making classes will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 or 3 via Zoom. Supplies can be purchased from the DCH Market and picked up from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Expert flower arrangers and wreath-makers will provide a demonstration and guidance and answer questions. The Zoom link will be provided the morning of the event. Cost: $10.

A holiday greens sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in the courtyard at DCH, 1810 N. Dupont St., Wilmington. Attendees can choose their own greens to mix and match in a small bag for $20 or a large bag for $30. Wreaths and centerpiece kits will also be available. The purchase of a kit includes materials and as many greens as one can fit into a bag. The sale will be held rain or shine. Social distancing and masks are required at all times.

To purchase supplies or pre-order greens and holiday kits: thedch.org/market.