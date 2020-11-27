Middletown church provides meals, masks, sanitizer at 'FriendsGiving' event

Delaware News Desk

Living Grace Worship Cathedral, 100 W. Green St., Middletown, served more than 100 families with free hot meals, face masks and hand sanitizer Saturday, Nov. 21.

The drive-thru “FriendsGiving” event was hosted by Bishop Jeffery Broughton Sr. and Pastor Dawn Broughton.

“Missions and serving others is our ministry, especially during these challenging times,” said Bishop Broughton. “We are giving back and helping families that are coping with lack of resources during this pandemic. It is our duty to provide food – and hope – to those in need, and our team of volunteers at Living Grace Worship Cathedral enjoy serving and giving back to our community.”

A team of 20 volunteers was joined by State Sen. Stephanie Hansen, District 8 State Rep. Sheraea Moore and Community Activist Debbie Harrington.

The Friends of Middletown group collected nonperishable food items for a gift basket which Living Grace Worship Cathedral presented to a local family for the holidays.

“If anyone needs any assistance, we encourage them to reach out to Living Grace Worship Cathedral and we will do our very best to assist them,” Bishop Broughton said.

