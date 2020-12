Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced daytime lane closures on Interstate Highway 495 northbound at the Edgemoor Interchange from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

DelDOT’s contractor, Eastern Highway Specialists, will install bridge joint seals on I-495.

Motorists can expect double lane closures. At all times, one lane will remain open to traffic.