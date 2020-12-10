Brandywine Valley SPCA to hold Holiday Sleepovers

Delaware News Desk

The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeking fosters as part of its third annual Holiday Sleepovers.

This year’s sleepovers will focus on finding foster families to welcome the shelter’s most overlooked dogs into their homes over the holidays. While the dogs are in foster care, the BVSPCA hopes to get insight, photos and videos that will help them find forever families for the dogs after the foster period.

The BVSPCA has prioritized dogs at each campus that could benefit; the campuses include Georgetown, Dover and New Castle in Delaware and West Chester in Pennsylvania.

“These are terrific companions that may be overlooked for a number of reasons,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “They may be a little older, they may need a home as an only pet, or they might be scared in the kennels and not show their best to adopters. All of them deserve the love of a family over the holidays.”

This year’s Holiday Sleepovers are being held in partnership with Big Barker, maker of dog beds designed specifically to support a big dog’s body.

“We are the biggest big dog lovers and are proud to support them year round through our product engineering, donation programs and sponsorship of incredible events like the BVSPCA Holiday Sleepovers,” said founder Eric Shannon. “Being able to provide large, adult or senior dogs who may have more of a challenge with adoption due to their size or age with a warm, comfortable, loving home for the holidays is a joy and an honor.”

As part of the BVSPCA Holiday Sleepovers, Big Barker is sending each dog home with a Big Barker bed. In a study performed by the University of Pennsylvania, the Big Barker bed was clinically proven to alleviate the pain and stiffness big dogs can suffer from due to arthritis and joint deterioration. Big Barker beds improve mobility, energy and quality of life.

“When you think about providing a large dog with a good life, it includes a safe home, a loving family and a strong, healthy body,” said Shannon. “Through our partnership with BVSPCA, we hope to help big dogs in all of these areas of life.”

Potential foster families can sign up for the BVSPCA Holiday Sleepovers at bvspca.org/holiday-sleepovers.