Closures on Glasgow Avenue, US 40 for crossroad pipe replacement

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Glasgow Avenue northbound and U.S. Route 40 westbound intersection, Glasgow, from 9 p.m. Dec. 11 to 5 a.m. Dec. 14, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe.

During this construction, there will be alternating left and right lane closures on Glasgow Avenue. U.S. Route 40 westbound, the left through lane and turn lane will be closed to motorists.

Variable message boards will be posted notifying motorists of the lane closures.

Motorists should slow down in work zones and anticipate lane shifts within this area.