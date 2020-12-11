County Executive Meyer announces addition of CJ Bell to executive team

Delaware News Desk

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced on Dec. 7 his appointment of C.J. Bell to the position of executive assistant, effective the same day.

Bell is an entrepreneur who has a special passion for increasing the millennial presence in Delaware. In 2018, he founded The Connect, a grassroots networking group geared towards supporting millennial retention in Delaware.

Bell recently held the position of campaign coordinator for Gov. John Carney. Prior to that, Bell worked as staff assistant for Sen. Tom Carper. There he assisted and managed events and programs for the city of Wilmington, as well as created outreach programs for Delaware’s millennial population.

“At New Castle County, we want the best and the brightest working for our government,” said Meyer. “C.J. fits that bill. We’re looking forward to putting his skills, especially his entrepreneurial-oriented mind, to work for the people of our community.”

Bell will be involved in special projects and support economic development efforts in the County.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that the New Castle County Government and County Executive Meyer have provided,” said Bell. “I am honored to join such a talented and efficacious group of public service-minded individuals. Our next generation of leaders are attracted to areas that provide an entrepreneurial-friendly atmosphere. I am really eager to hit the ground running in seeing how we can build the next millennial hub in Delaware’s most populous county.”

A native of Prince George’s County, Maryland, and raised in Washington, D.C., Bell came to Delaware as a student at the University of Delaware, where he graduated in 2017 with degrees in public policy and psychology.