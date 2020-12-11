Lane closures, new traffic pattern for reconstruction of Route 141

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that, beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 11, Route 141 northbound near Newport will be reduced to a single lane, and access to Commons Boulevard, east of the intersection, will be reduced to a single inbound and outbound lane.

These closures will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Dec. 14, and are necessary for the reconstruction of Route 141.

In addition, the entrance/exit Route 141 northbound between Wawa and The News Journal building will be closed, and access to Creekwood Road, east of Route 141, will be reduced to a single lane shared by both inbound and outbound traffic. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic at Commons Boulevard and at Creekwood Road.

A new traffic pattern will begin Dec. 14 until mid-June 2021: motorists traveling Route 141 northbound will have a single lane — the right lane — between Jay Drive and Bellecor Drive. There will be two through lanes between Bellecor Drive and the Interstate 95 interchange.