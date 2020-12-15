Vortic Watch Co. donated $50K to Veterans Watchmaker Initiative

Delaware News Desk

Vortic Watch Co. announced a $50,000 donation to the nonprofit Veterans Watchmakers Initiative, based in Odessa, after the launch of the 2020 Military Edition.

On Veterans Day, Vortic launched the 2020 Military Edition — a 50-piece collection of limited edition and 15 special edition watches. Due to the watch sales and customers who provided additional contributions, Vortic was able to double its donation to the nonprofit, which operates solely on volunteers and charitable contributions. Vortic introduced the Military Edition in 2019 and donated $25,000 from the inaugural launch. To show gratitude, the VWI used that money to build a new service center, named the RT Custer Vortic Building.

“The funds provided by Vortic watches will allow the VWI to complete the new service center building,” said Veterans Watchmaker Initiative co-founder Sam Cannan. “We’ll now be able to get it outfitted properly which will provide a longer income stream for VWI and our students who are working there. This will help sustain our project for years to come. We are so grateful for the generous donations and the support.”

The VWI is the only organization in the world whose sole purpose is to assist disabled veterans with the training and support they require, to return to gainful employment in the watch repair industry, with no cost to the veteran.

“I’m proud of the fact we were able to double our donation but it’s a drop in the bucket for what they really need,” said Vortic’s co-founder R.T. Custer. “We’re looking forward to 2021 and aim to double that number again.”

For more on Vortic watches, visit vorticwatches.com/military. For more on the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative, visit veteranswatchmakerinitiative.org.