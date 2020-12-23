Del-One delivers donations to Rose Hill Community Center Food Pantry

Delaware News Desk

During November, all 11 Del-One Federal Credit Union branches in Delaware collected non-perishable food items from members and staff to benefit the food pantry at the Rose Hill Community Center.

A total of 1,203 items were donated, which Rose Hill representatives said was the most a single organization had ever donated.

The Rose Hill Community Center (www.rosehillcommunitycenter.org) in New Castle is a nonprofit community agency whose mission is to “build strong individuals, families and communities by addressing the educational, recreational, and social well-being of our neighboring communities”.

Del-One has a live teller machine located inside the community center at 19 Lambsons Lane for members to complete teller transactions and assist with questions.

For more information on Del-One, visit www.del-one.org.

MORE:Wreaths Across America convoy makes a stop in Whitehall near Middletown