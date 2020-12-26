Middletown man dies in Christmas Eve collision

A Middletown man died in a three-vehicle collision on Marl Pit Road Thursday.

Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 1:38 p.m.

A 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 90-year-old Middletown man was traveling east on Marl Pit Road behind a 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Kia started to pass the Nissan on the left side and collided head-on with a 2019 BMW X3 traveling west on Marl Pit Road.

After the collision, the Kia spun and went back into the eastbound lane. The right front side of the Kia collided with the left front side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Identification is awaiting the notification of next of kin.

The BMW driver, an 80-year-old Middletown man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 21-year-old Bear man, wasn't injured.

ANOTHER FATAL CRASH:34-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash on Route 1 north near Christiana

Marl Pit Road was closed for about 3 hours between Summit Bridge Road and Cedar Lane Road while the collision was investigated and the roadway was cleared.

Police are investigating the collision and are asking anyone with information to call Cpl/3 Breen at Troop 2 at 302-365-8486 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information may also be submitted online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.