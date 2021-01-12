Installation of signal upgrades along US 40/Pulaski Highway

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Rommel Contracting, will be installing signal upgrades at various intersections along U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway, Bear, beginning Jan. 14 with work continuing through April 14.

Signal upgrades will be completed at the intersections of U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway and Glendale Boulevard/Walther Road; Wilton Boulevard; Scotland Drive; and School Bell Road.

Daytime work not affecting traffic will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nighttime intermittent lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

This will be for pedestrian facility upgrades, associated signal infrastructure upgrades, signal heads and loops and a Bus Rapid Transit Signal at the intersection of U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway and Wilton Boulevard.