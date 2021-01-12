SUBSCRIBE NOW

Installation of signal upgrades along US 40/Pulaski Highway

Delaware News Desk
Delaware Department of Transportation

The Delaware Department of Transportation’s Traffic Signal Construction Section, in conjunction with Rommel Contracting, will be installing signal upgrades at various intersections along U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway, Bear, beginning Jan. 14 with work continuing through April 14.

Signal upgrades will be completed at the intersections of U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway and Glendale Boulevard/Walther Road; Wilton Boulevard; Scotland Drive; and School Bell Road. 

Daytime work not affecting traffic will be performed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nighttime intermittent lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

This will be for pedestrian facility upgrades, associated signal infrastructure upgrades, signal heads and loops and a Bus Rapid Transit Signal at the intersection of U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway and Wilton Boulevard. 