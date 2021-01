Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the right lane will be closed on Interstate Highway 95 southbound at the Route 141 interchange starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 and ending at 3 p.m. Feb. 12.

I-95 southbound right lane will be open to traffic from 3 p.m. Fridays to 9 a.m. Mondays.

This lane closure is necessary for the installation of new bridge superstructure components.