Silver Lake Road to close for dam repairs

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Silver Lake Road, between Noxontown Road and the entrance to Middletown High School, from 7 a.m. Feb. 1 until 5 p.m. June 25, for repairs to the Silver Lake dam.

Motorists traveling on Noxontown Road westbound will continue straight past Silver Lake Road and turn right onto Route 71/Summit Bridge Road, and turn right onto Route 299/Main Street and turn right onto Silver Lake Road.

Motorists traveling on Route 299/Main Street westbound will continue straight past Silver Lake Road and turn left onto Broad Street and turn left onto Noxontown Road and return to Silver Lake Road.

At all times, residents will have access to their homes but may need to take the posted detour routes. Detour signage will be posted.