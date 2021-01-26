New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Economic Forecast (Virtual) Luncheon set for Feb. 5

Delaware News Desk

The New Castle County Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th Annual Economic Forecast (Virtual) Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, featuring Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group Inc., an economic and policy consulting firm in Baltimore.

Basu is one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most recognizable economists, in part because of his consulting work on behalf of numerous clients, including prominent developers, bankers, brokerage houses, energy suppliers and law firms. On behalf of government agencies and nonprofit organizations, Basu has written several high-profile economic development strategies. In recent years, he has focused upon health economics, the economics of education and economic development. He currently lectures at Johns Hopkins University in micro-, macro-, international and urban economics.

Cost is $35 members, $50 nonmembers. To register, visit bit.ly/3t2zmtg.

For more, visit ncccc.com or call 737-4343.