Overnight closures on I-95 southbound for concrete barriers, striping installation

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the installation of concrete barriers and striping will require overnight closures of Interstate 95 southbound in Wilmington, beginning Feb. 13.

From 10 p.m. Feb. 13 to 6:30 a.m. Feb. 14 and from 10 p.m. Feb. 14 to 4 a.m. Feb. 15, I-95 southbound will be closed between Exit 6/ Martin Luther King Boulevard/Fourth Street and I-95/I-495 southbound merge.

Motorists will exit off of Exit 6/ Martin Luther King Boulevard/Fourth Street onto North Jackson Street and then turn left onto Martin Luther King Boulevard and turn right onto South Market Street and follow to U.S. Highway 13 southbound and exit off onto the I-495 ramp to I-95 southbound.

From 10 p.m. Feb. 16 to 4 a.m. Feb. 17 and from 10 p.m. Feb. 17 to 4 a.m. Feb. 18, I-95 southbound will be closed between Exit 7B/State Route 52/North Delaware Avenue and I-95 southbound onramp from Second Street.

Motorists will exit off of Exit 7B onto North Jackson Street and continue south then turn left onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, turn left onto North Adams Street, and turn left onto Second Street to merge left onto the I-95 southbound onramp.

Detour signage will be posted.