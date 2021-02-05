Final day for candidates to file for Middletown Council

Delaware News Desk

The elections for Middletown Mayor and Council will be Monday, March 1 at the town hall, 19 W. Green St., from 12-8 p.m.

Elections are non-partisan and are at-large. There are no council districts.

This year the terms of mayor and three council members are up for election.

The deadline for candidates to file for office is Friday, Feb. 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Candidates must be 21, must have lived in the incorporated limits of Middletown for one year for council or two years for mayor, and must not have been convicted of a felony.

For more information, see the town’s website, middletown.delaware.gov, or call town hall, 378-2711.

