National Appliance Warehouse opens in Middletown

When Mark Stomachin opened his first National Appliance Warehouse in 2012 in Wilmington, the reporter who wrote the story referred to the situation as David versus Goliath, with an independent store challenging the chains.

But Stomachin knew he had the tools to beat the big box stores, and now he’s opened his second location, at 675 Middletown Warwick Road in Middletown in the former Dress Barn site, next to Marshalls.

“There were independents that offered great customer service and national companies that offered great prices. I believed I could create a company that could offer both – great customer service but not at the expense of giving customers the best price,” said Stomachin. “We’re part of multibillion dollar buying group that allows us to buy at better prices than home improvement stores. That multibillion dollar buying group is just appliances alone.”

The business offers more than 60 different brands of appliances including Kitchen Aid and GE along with premium lines like Wolf, Subzero and Viking. The store also sells mattresses from Sealy, Spring Air, Stearns & Foster and Tempur-Pedic.

“Our products are top quality but what’s most important is our sales people are experts,” said Stomachin. “They’re like a matchmaker, matching the product with the needs of the customer. We have a genuine concern for the wellbeing of our customers.”

After the success of the Wilmington store, Stomachin said expansion to Middletown was a perfect fit.

“There was a need for an independent presence, one that affords the customer better service – before, during and after the sale – along with more selection and better than big box pricing,” he said. “We’re very strategically located right off the Route 301 bypass, accessible to Middletown, Odessa, Townsend and surrounding areas. We have people coming from 30 miles away, from Maryland, and we don’t collect sales tax even if we deliver out of state.”

Stomachin, an Air Force veteran, is president of the company. His wife, Melanie, is vice president.

“Between our two stores, we have 22,500 square feet of appliances, compared to the typical 2,500 allocated in the big box stores,” said Stomachin, who’s worked in the appliance industry for 35 years.

Curbside pickup, delivery and installation are available. The store can also arrange to have the customer’s old appliances hauled away.

“Having the lowest price is the right of admission. Our object is to wow the customer with the best customer service, and to have their back if or when there’s a need for service on that product,” said Stomachin.

The Middletown store has seven employees. Hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is (302) 828-2539, and the website is nationalappliancewarehouse.com.

