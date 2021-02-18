Route 71/Red Lion Road to close for water line work

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that Artesian’s contractor will be working on the water line across Route 71/Red Lion Road, south of Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road, from 4 a.m. Feb. 27 until 11 p.m. Feb. 28.

At all times, residents will have access to their homes, but may need to take the posted detour route.

Motorist on Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road heading south Route 71/Red Lion Road, can turn on Porter Road and head towards Route 896/Summit Bridge Road, turn left on Route 896/Summit Bridge Road and turn left on Howell School Road.

Motorist south of Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road heading north Route 71/Red Lion Road, can turn on Howell School Road, turn right on Route 896/Summit Bridge Road and turn right on Porter Road.

Detour signage will be posted.