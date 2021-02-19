Lane, ramp closures on I-95 for concrete barrier installation, pavement striping

Delaware News Desk

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the installation of concrete barriers and pavement striping will require various closures on Interstate 95 southbound through Wilmington from Feb. 19 to 26.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes Interstate 495 or U.S. 13 to reach their destination.

Closures are as follows:

A single I-95 southbound lane will be availble at the U.S. 202 to I-295 split from 9 p.m. Feb. 19 to 4 a.m. Feb. 22.

Full closure of I-95 southbound at Exit 6/MLK Boulevard to the I-295 split from 10 p.m. Feb. 20 to 6:30 a.m. Feb. 21, and 10 p.m. Feb. 21 to 4 a.m. Feb. 22.

Access to I-95 southbound from MLK Boulevard westbound will be closed at 10 p.m. Feb. 20; motorists will be directed to use Second Street to access I-95 southbound.

A single southbound lane will be available at Exit 7/Delaware Avenue to I-95 split from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Feb. 20-26.

Full closure of I-95 southbound at Exit 7B/state Route 52 north/Delaware Avenue to the Second Street onramp from 10 p.m. Feb. 23 to 4 a.m. Feb. 24, and from 10 p.m. Feb. 24 to 4 a.m. Feb. 25.

Detour signage will be posted.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, I-95 southbound motorists will be in the phase 1 traffic pattern for the I-95 rehabilitation project with reduced through lanes on I-95 southbound between the U.S. 202 interchange and the I-295 split. All I-95 southbound on- and off-ramps remain open during this phase.